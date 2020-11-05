The upcoming season of the Big Bash League 2020-21 has been pushed back by a week and will now start from December 10 when Hobart Hurricanes will take on reigning champions Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Allrounder Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
The season was initially set to start from December 3.
Cricket Australia also confirmed that the matches will be played at multiple venues with several state borders set to reopen after drop in coronavirus cases.
“This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we are excited with where it has landed,” said Cricket Australia’s BBL head Alistair Dobson. “It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to.”
The venues for the first 21 matches have been announced and for the remaining matches will be confirmed at a lates date.
Full Fixtures
10 December 2020
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval
11 December 2020
Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval
12 December 2020
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, 10:35 AM IST at Manuka Oval
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval
13 December 2020
Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 8:45 AM IST at Bellerive Oval
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval
14 December 2020
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval
15 December 2020
Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium
16 December 2020
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium
19 December 2020
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval
20 December 2020
Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval
22 December 2020
Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval
23 December 2020
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba
26 December 2020
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST at Manuka Oval
Sydney Sixers at Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST at Carrara Stadium
27 December 2020
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba
28 December 2020
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval
29 December 2020
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, 12:40 PM IST at Carrara Stadium
Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval
30 December 2020
Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba
31 December 2020
Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval
1 January 2021
Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST
2 January 2021
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, 5:05pm
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, 8:15pm
3 January 2021
Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, 10:35 AM IST
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST
4 January 2021
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST
5 January 2021
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:35 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST
6 January 2021
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST
7 January 2021
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, 12:40 PM IST
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST
8 January 2021
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST
9 January 2021
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST
10 January 2021
Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat at 1:45 PM IST
11 January 2021
Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST
12 January 2021
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST
13 January 2021
Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST
14 January 2021
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST
15 January 2021
Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST
16 January 2021
Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:10 PM IST
17 January 2021
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST
18 January 2021
Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST
19 January 2021
Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST
20 January 2021
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST
21 January 2021
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST
22 January 2021
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, 10:35 AM IST
Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders, 1:45 PM IST
23 January 2021
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, 10:35 AM IST
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST
24 January 2021
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 10:35 AM IST
Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST
25 January 2021
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST
26 January 2021
Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, 7:35 AM IST
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:45 AM IST
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, 2:20 PM IST
29 January 2021
Eliminator
30 January 2021
Qualifier
31 January 2021
Knockout
4 February 2021
Challenger
6 February 2021
The Final