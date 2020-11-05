The upcoming season of the Big Bash League 2020-21 has been pushed back by a week and will now start from December 10 when Hobart Hurricanes will take on reigning champions Sydney Sixers at Bellerive Oval. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Allrounder Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

The season was initially set to start from December 3.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that the matches will be played at multiple venues with several state borders set to reopen after drop in coronavirus cases.

“This is without doubt the most complex fixturing task ever undertaken by the BBL and we are excited with where it has landed,” said Cricket Australia’s BBL head Alistair Dobson. “It has been a difficult year for so many people around Australia and we look forward to bringing the BBL to every state should border conditions allow us to.”

The venues for the first 21 matches have been announced and for the remaining matches will be confirmed at a lates date.

Full Fixtures

10 December 2020

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval

11 December 2020

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval

12 December 2020

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder, 10:35 AM IST at Manuka Oval

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval

13 December 2020

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 8:45 AM IST at Bellerive Oval

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST at Bellerive Oval

14 December 2020

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval

15 December 2020

Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium

16 December 2020

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at University of Tasmania Stadium

19 December 2020

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval

20 December 2020

Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, 5:40 AM IST at Bellerive Oval

22 December 2020

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval

23 December 2020

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba

26 December 2020

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST at Manuka Oval

Sydney Sixers at Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST at Carrara Stadium

27 December 2020

Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba

28 December 2020

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval

29 December 2020

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, 12:40 PM IST at Carrara Stadium

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST at Manuka Oval

30 December 2020

Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST at Gabba

31 December 2020

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval

1 January 2021

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST

2 January 2021

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, 5:05pm

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, 8:15pm

3 January 2021

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, 10:35 AM IST

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST

4 January 2021

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST

5 January 2021

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:35 AM IST

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST

6 January 2021

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST

7 January 2021

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, 12:40 PM IST

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 3:50 PM IST

8 January 2021

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, 12:40 PM IST

9 January 2021

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST

10 January 2021

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat at 1:45 PM IST

11 January 2021

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST

12 January 2021

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST

13 January 2021

Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers, 1:45 PM IST

14 January 2021

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST

15 January 2021

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, 1:45 PM IST

16 January 2021

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers, 1:10 PM IST

17 January 2021

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, 1:45 PM IST

18 January 2021

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST

19 January 2021

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST

20 January 2021

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, 1:45 PM IST

21 January 2021

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, 1:45 PM IST

22 January 2021

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, 10:35 AM IST

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders, 1:45 PM IST

23 January 2021

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, 10:35 AM IST

Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers, 1:45 PM IST

24 January 2021

Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 10:35 AM IST

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, 1:45 PM IST

25 January 2021

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, 1:45 PM IST

26 January 2021

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, 7:35 AM IST

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, 10:45 AM IST

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, 2:20 PM IST

29 January 2021

Eliminator

30 January 2021

Qualifier

31 January 2021

Knockout

4 February 2021

Challenger

6 February 2021

The Final