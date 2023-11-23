Home

Big Bash League 2023-24: Adelaide Strikers’ Leg Spinner Rashid Khan Set To Miss Tournament Due To Back Injury

Rashid Khan has taken 98 wickets in 69 games so far, for an average of 17.51 and an economy of 6.44 in the BBL tournament so far.

Rashid Khan made his BBL debut in December 2017. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s star spinner and Adelaide Strikers player Rashid Khan is all set to miss the upcoming tournament of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a back injury that requires a “minor operation”. The BBL suffered its second major blow after Harry Brook pulled out last week. The 13th season of the BBL will begin on December 7, with the Brisbane Heat taking on the Melbourne Stars. The Perth Scorchers won last year’s edition.

The franchise has been handed permission to sign another player for the star leg spinner. However, the nature of Rashid Khan’s injury is currently unknown. The 24-year-old Rashid played in SA20 and IL20 last year after finishing his stint in BBL.

The BBL franchise released an official statement to announce the spinner’s absence from the team which read, “Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming KFC BBL 13 due to a back injury which requires a minor operation.”

Unfortunately, Rashid Khan has withdrawn from #BBL13 due to injury. We will miss you this season, Rash! Read more: https://t.co/bUTGKgGYfm#OurCityOurTeam — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) November 23, 2023

Adelaide Strikers General Manager, Cricket Tim Nielsen talked about the impact of losing the Afghanistan star and said, “Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer,” Nielsen said.

“Rashid loves Adelaide and the Strikers, and we know how much he loves playing in the BBL, and we support him as he has treatment for this injury to ensure his long-term involvement in the game. Our list management and coaching staff will now look at our options for replacing Rashid for the upcoming season and a replacement player will be announced in due course,” Nielsen added.

The Afghanistan star spinner has been in impressive form since his BBL debut in December 2017. Rashid has taken 98 wickets in 69 games so far, for an average of 17.51 and an economy of 6.44. Overall in the T20I, the 24-year-old Rashid has picked up 130 wickets in 82 appearances at an average of 14.8 and an economy of 6.16.

