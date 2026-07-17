BIG blow for Argentina ahead of World Cup 2026 Final vs Spain, FIFA have decided to…

FIFA have opened an investigation against Argentina for their actions after their win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday.

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FIFA have opened an investigation against Argentina after their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England. (Photo: IANS)

Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Lionel Messi and Argentina are looking to create history when they face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium in New York on Sunday. Argentina can win only the third nation after Germany and Italy to win the World Cup four times – only Brazil have won it record 5 times.

But ahead of the final, defending champions Argentina could be in big trouble with football’s world governing body opening an investigation against them after their World Cup 2026 semifinal win over England on Wednesday. FIFA have officially launched an investigation over the display of controversial banner bur Argentina players, including their captain Lionel Messi, over the disputed Falkland Islands which led to a war in 1982.

FIFA have launched the probe after the Falkland Islands Government described the action as ‘insensitive’ after members of the Argentina team displayed it following their win against England, according to reports in the English media.

During their celebrations after the end of the semifinal in which Argentina made a sensational comeback after a goal deficit to win 2-1, a group of Argentina players held up a banner which read: ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas (The Falklands are Argentine)’.

It is the second time that Argentina’s players have raised this controversial issue during the ongoing World Cup. A few days back, they had sung a chant referencing the Falklands after their 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16.

“The banner has sparked backlash from the UK, with many believing that it was offensive to the 255 British soldiers who were killed during the Falklands War in 1982,” the Mirror newspaper said in a report.

A statement from the UK Government issued on Thursday morning, added, “The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are.”

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, even called for any Argentina players who celebrated with the banner to be ‘banned’ from Sunday’s final against Spain. The Falkland Islands Government has also written to football’s global governing body, the report in the Mirror added.

“As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps,” FIFA responded to the controversy.

The United Kingdom and Argentina were involved in a 10-week long war over the disputed Falkland Islands in 1982. The Falkland Islands are two British Overseas Territories in the South Atlantic that Argentina claims are its territory. The war started after Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands and ended after 74 days when the South American country eventually surrendered, returning the islands to British control.