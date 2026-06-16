BIG blow for Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 clash vs Haiti, Neymar will be…

Brazil missed the services of star striker Neymar Jr in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco on Saturday due to a calf injury.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/big-blow-for-brazil-ahead-of-fifa-world-cup-2026-clash-vs-haiti-neymar-will-be-ruled-out-of-match-8447935/ Copy

Neymar Jr was ruled out of Brazil's opening match vs Morocco due to calf injury. (Photo: ANI)

Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026: Five-time former World Cup champions Brazil got their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign off to a rocky start with a 1-1 draw against Morocco last week. They will be up against Haiti next in their Group C clash at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Philadelphia on Friday but will once again miss their talisman and star striker Neymar Jr for the clash.

The former Barcelona striker underwent fresh scans on his injured right leg on Monday after he was ruled out of the opening Group C match last week. Fans of Neymar Jr were hoping that the Santos striker could rejoin his teammates for a training session on Monday but he headed to a clinic instead for fresh tests on his injured right calf. The Brazilian soccer confederation did not immediately reveal the results of the tests, according to AP news agency.

The 34-year-old Neymar, who is part of Brazil squad in his fourth FIFA World Cup, has been sidelined since getting injured with Santos in Brazil on May 17. He is yet to participate in any full training session since the five-time world champions began their World Cup preparations in Morristown, New Jersey.

Brazilian media revealed that national team’s medical staff were hoping to have him back to full fitness for the knockout stages. Neymar’s potential return gained more significance after Brazil’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco in the teams’ World Cup opener on Saturday.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil held to frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in Carlo Ancelotti’s managerial debut

Neymar’s presence on the sidelines brought major star power to the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He was seen on the sidelines before kickoff saluting celebrities such as rapper Travis Scott and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Good news for Neymar and partner Bruna Biancardi

Meanwhile, there was some good news for Neymar and his partner, Bruna Biancardi in the middle of FIFA World Cup 202.6. Neymar’s girlfriend Biancardi announced on Monday that she is pregnant with their third daughter. The star striker has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRUNA BIANCARDI (@brunabiancardi)

There has been huge debate in Brazil whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was in 2014 on home soil, should have been called up for the current tournament by new coach Carlo Ancelotti. Some believe the veteran could still help Brazil, but others say Neymar is past his prime and took a spot away from a younger player.

Three other players did not join the group and trained separately Monday to improve their fitness – Gabriel Magalhães, Bruno Guimarães and Raphinha.