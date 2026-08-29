Big blow for India’s medal hopes in Javelin Throw at Asian Games 2026 as Neeraj Chopra out for rest of the season

Neeraj Chopra took to his social media handles to confirm that he will sit out for the remainder of the season due to ligament tear

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/big-blow-for-indias-medal-hopes-in-javelin-throw-at-asian-games-2026-as-neeraj-chopra-out-for-rest-of-the-season-8512370/ Copy

File photo of Neeraj Chopra. (Credits: IANS)

Two-time Olympic medallist and India’s torchbearer in Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra has confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season and will not participate in any upcoming competition, including the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, due to an injury he sustained after producing his season best throw of 88.05 meters during the recent Diamond League edition in Lausanne.

Neeraj took to his official Instagram handle to confirm this development, stating that after discussions with his doctor, the Paris 2024 silver medallist has been advised to rest and pull out of the on-going season. This means that India will miss out on a possible medal in Athletics, which is certainly a big blow for the country in the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

More to follow..