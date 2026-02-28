Home

Sports

Big blow for New Zealand after the clash against England in T20 World Cup 2026

Big blow for New Zealand after the clash against England in T20 World Cup 2026

Big worry for New Zealand after loss to England in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big worry for New Zealand team after match against England

The England team defeated New Zealand in their last match of the Super 8 in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed came as a spoiler in New Zealand’s victory and helped their team to clinch the match by four wickets.

Matt Henry leaves T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday

However, a big update for the New Zealand fans was that star pacer Matt Henry left for home on Friday night after the game against England in the Super 8. Matt Henry and his wife are expecting their second child, so for the baby’s birth, he had to leave for his home. According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), he might return to the tournament as there is no confirmation of New Zealand’s qualification chances.

Head coach Rob Walter reacts to Henry’s departure

Speaking about Matt Henry’s departure from the tournament due to personal reasons, head coach Rob Walter said that, “Firstly, we’re all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child.”

“It’s a very significant moment for their family and we’re wishing them all the best,” he added. “There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge but we’re hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we’ll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How New Zealand can still reach semi-finals

In the important match, New Zealand got thrashed by four wickets. After this, their qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super will depend on Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash. If Pakistan wants to qualify for the semi-finals, they need to defeat Sri Lanka by a 64-run margin or chase down the target in 13.1 overs. If Pakistan failed to do that, New Zealand will straightly go to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Mitchell Santner reacts after clash against England

Speaking about New Zealand’s performance in the Super 8 as they ended their journey with only 3 points. However, after this highly intense match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner reacted to their loss and said that, “That was a good match. Obviously, it would have made our lives easy if we won. But again, we played a pretty good game. There’s obviously moments, both with the bat and the ball, that you can probably look back on and kind of turn the game a little bit.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.