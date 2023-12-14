By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big Blow For RCB Ahead Of IPL 2024 As Cameron Green Reveals Chronic Kidney Disease
The 24-year-old star batter shared his fighting and inspiring journey, as now he is an important part of the Australian men's cricket team across all formats.
New Delhi: Australian all-rounder and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Cameron Green has opened up about his life-long battle with chronic kidney disease. The all-rounder also revealed that he was diagnosed at birth, which gives him a grim prognosis that he might not live past the age of 12. However, the 24-year-old star batter shared his fighting and inspiring journey, as now he is an important part of the Australian men’s cricket team across all formats.
