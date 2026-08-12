BIG blow for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of Sri Lanka Tests, star player will be…

Shubman Gill's Team India are missing at least 5 frontline cricketers in the two-match Test series vs Sri Lanka set to begin on Saturday due to injury.

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Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar is unlikely to be fit for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Shubman Gill’s Team India will be looking to keep up their 18-year unbeaten record in Test series in Sri Lanka as they get ready to face off in first of two Tests at Galle from Saturday. But the task of maintaining this dominant streak will not be easy for the Indian side as they are missing at least five first-choice cricketers due to injury.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and batter Sai Sudharsan are already ruled out of the series apart from Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir were hoping that Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar will be able to play some part in the series after missing the opening game.

Team India were praying that Sundar will at least be able to make the trip to Sri Lanka and take part in the second Test beginning at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo from August 23. But according to a report in TOI newspaper, Sundar’s chances to taking the trip to Sri Lanka are now looking next to impossible.

“At this moment, the chances of Washington going to Sri Lanka are very slim. The team management has been told to plan accordingly. The BCCI medical team is wary of pushing him into a Test,” a source said while speaking to TOI newspaper.

Breaking News Washington Sundar is doubtful for the 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/hoLnIHQvK6 — CricInformer (@CricInformer) August 12, 2026

“There have been a few instances where players have broken down after recovering from an injury. Washington was picked only for the second Test, knowing it would be touch-and-go for him to gain full fitness,” the source added.

The 26-year-old Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans all-rounder has turned out in 18 Tests and claimed 41 wickets at an average of 30.34. He has also notched up 937 runs at an amazing average of 44.61 with 1 hundred and 6 fifties so far.

Sundar has been out of action with a hamstring injury since the second ODI vs England last month. The BCCI selection committee are unlikely to name a replacement for Sundar if he fails to make the trip to Sri Lanka.

“Washington will be the 16th member if he links up with the team. It needs to be assessed if it will be worthwhile to send him for a Test without any game time. A thorough assessment will be done next week, which will include how the team is placed in Sri Lanka,” the BCCI source told TOI.

Meanwhile, no timeline has been set for injured Indian pacers Bumrah and Akash Deep. India’s bowling spearhead Bumrah is managing a knee injury while Akash Deep has been out of action since January this year with a stress fracture of the back.

The TOI report added that the staff at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) felt that Bumrah wouldn’t be able to manage the workload of bowling in the longer format of the game. They are now hoping to get the two bowlers fit for the two Test against New Zealand set to take place in October this year.