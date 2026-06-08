BIG blow for star player from Kavya Maran’s SRH after IPL 2026 Eliminator loss, he has been…

Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad had qualified for the IPL 2026 Playoffs but lost in the Eliminator match to Rajasthan Royals thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blitz.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/big-blow-for-star-player-from-kavya-maran-srh-travis-head-after-ipl-2026-eliminator-loss-he-has-been-ruled-out-of-odi-t20-vs-bangladesh-8439749/ Copy

Kavya Maran is owner of SRH team in IPL. (Source: X)

Bangladesh vs Australia 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has come to an end more than a week back with Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad failing to go beyond the Eliminator stages. SRH, the 2016 champions, were blown away by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s blitzkrieg as Rajasthan Royals progressed to the Qualifier 2, where they eventually lost to Gujarat Titans. But the Eliminator loss wasn’t the only bad news for SRH as their star play Travis Head has decided to take a ‘personal leave’ after the season.

Head, who was retained for Rs 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, had a rather disappointing season as he ended up with only 410 runs in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 170.12 with 2 fifties to his name. The Australian opener had been selected for the white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which included three ODIs and three T20I matches after skipping the ODI series against Pakistan earlier this month due to his IPL 2026 commitments.

Cricket Australia has now granted permission to Head to take a long break from international cricket by granting his ‘personal leave’ considering his workload in international cricket in the upcoming months.

“Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top end Test series against Bangladesh,” national selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer takes charge as new CAPTAIN of Indian team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates HISTORY

Head last played international cricket in the T20 World Cup 2026 in February this year, where Australia failed to qualify for the Super 8 stages. The 32-year-old has scored 3007 runs in 79 ODI matches at an average of 43.57 with a strike-rate of 105.73 with 7 centuries and 17 fifties. He has also notched up 1335 runs in T20I cricket in 53 matches with a strike-rate of 156.69 with 6 fifties.

Captain Mitchell Marsh also ruled out

Australia’s ODI and T20I captain Mitchell Marsh has also been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh due to an ankle injury which ruled him out of the tour of Pakistan as well after the IPL 2026 season. Marsh had been retained for Rs 3.4 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of IPL 2026.

Marsh was the leading run-scorer for LSG in IPL 2026 with 563 runs in 13 matches at a strike-rate of 163.18 with 1 century and 3 fifties to his name. The Australian captain was hoping to lead his side for the entire white-ball tour of Bangladesh but will now aim to get fit for the ODI series which begin on June 17.

“We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury. Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I series,” Dodemaide said.

Australian team for the ODIs will be continued to be led by Josh Inglis, who was skipper of the side in Pakistan which lost the series 2-1 last week.

Australia squad for ODIs in Bangladesh

Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (capt), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oli Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa