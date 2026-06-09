BIG blow for Team India ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden T20 series vs Ireland and England, star player from GT has…

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna has been added to T20I squad for Ireland and England series where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to make his international debut.

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Mohammed Siraj and Gujarat Titans qualified for IPL 2026 final last month. (Photo: IANS)

Team India’s cricketing sensational Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to make his international debut with the T20I side in the series against Ireland and England later this month. But new skipper Shreyas Iyer’s side has already suffered a major blow ahead of the twin series with Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj withdrawn from the series. India’s leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah has already been rested for these two T20I series ahead of Asian Games 2026.

Siraj has been replaced by his Gujarat Titans teammate Prasidh Krishna in the squads bound for Ireland and England. The Hyderabad pacer had been retained for Rs 12.25 by Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of IPL 2026 season.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the BCCI statement read.

Siraj turned out in 17 matches and claimed 19 wickets en route to guiding GT to the IPL 2026 final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Karnataka and GT pacer Prasidh has played five T20Is so far, with eight wickets at an economy rate of 11. His last T20I game for India came in November 2023, against Australia in Guwahati.

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Prasidh is also part of India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning on June 13 in Dharamshala, while Siraj was rested for that series as well. Both fast bowlers recently turned out in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, which India won by a record innings and 300 runs on Monday.

After the T20I series against Ireland and England, India are also set to play three-match ODI series in England, and have international assignments lined up in Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and New Zealand as well this year. India will play Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five T20Is in England from July 1 to 11, where Sooryavanshi is set to make his debut.

These will be the first series in which Shreyas Iyer will take over as Indian T20I skipper in place of Suryakumar Yadav, who has been dropped from the squad as well.

News Prasidh Krishna replaces Mohd. Siraj in #TeamIndia‘s T20I squads for Ireland & England. Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. More Details | #IREvIND | #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/LNPOVVVHq5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 9, 2026

India T20I squad for Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi