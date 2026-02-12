Home

BIG blow for Team India, BCCI provides major update on Abhishek Sharma, he will be…

Big blow for India ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, Abhishek Sharma might miss the highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

BCCI provides major update on Abhishek Sharma (Source: BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2026: Star India opener Abhishek Sharma was ruled out of the Thursday’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Namibia and could also be ruled out of the high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

BCCI shares major update on Abhishek Sharma

Meanwhile, BCCI official also shared major update on Abhishek’s fitness, “Abhishek Sharma is still recovering from his illness and was unavailable for selection. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress.”

Abhishek Sharma to miss Pakistan’s clash

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 on Sunday. Before facing India, Pakistan must have been thrilled by a big update shared by Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav about Abhishek Sharma during the toss. However, what Team India fans had feared has now come true, as Abhishek may miss one or two upcoming matches, according to Suryakumar Yadav.

“Abhishek is still not well, he will miss a game or two. Sanju has returned, a similar batsman, explosive.” Surya said during the toss in the match against Namibia.

Abhishek was discharged after spending two days in the hospital as he was suffering from stomach infection, which had cast doubt over his participation in the match. The uncertainty about his availability was confirmed when captain Suryakumar Yadav provided an update at the toss.

In the match against USA, Abhishek faced only a single ball as he was dismissed for a duck in the tournament opener in Mumbai and he did not take part further, with Sanju Samson stepping in for him in the field. The opener had been unwell during that match, and his condition worsened after the team reached Delhi.

Men in Blue defeated Namibia by 93-runs

Talking about India’s second group stage match against Namibia, the Men in Blue secured a convincing 93-run win in their Group A clash, thanks to an impressive performance from Hardik Pandya (52 off 28) and (2/21), Ishan Kishan (61 off 24), and Varun Chakravarthy (3/7).

