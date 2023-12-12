Home

Sports

Big Blow To Pakistan Cricket; Diana Baig And Nida Dar Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Amid Injuries

Big Blow To Pakistan Cricket; Diana Baig And Nida Dar Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Amid Injuries

Omaima Sohail completed the remaning overs of Nida Dar after she left the field and Pakistan's Sadaf Shamas was approved as Dar's replacement for the match.

Big Blow To Pakistan Cricket; Diana Baig And Nida Dar Ruled Out Of New Zealand Tour Amid Injuries

New Delhi: Pakistan women’s cricket team who are currently in New Zealand faced a big blow after the 1st ODI against New Zealand. Daina Baid is out of the entire ODI series because of her recent fracture in her finger and now, Nida Dar will also likely to miss the second and third ODI of the ongoing Women’s Championship.

Trending Now

Pakistan skipper Dar was bowling the seventh over (the 44th of the New Zealand innings), she was struck in the face and physio came into the ground later she was taken off from the ground for medical assistance.

You may like to read

“After assessing Nida’s condition, the team physio has determined that Nida will not take any further part in today’s ODI,” the PCB said in a statement. “The decision on Nida’s participation in the remaining matches of the series will be made in due course.”

Omaima Sohail completed the remaning overs of Dar after she left the field and Pakistan’s Sadaf Shamas was approved as Dar’s replacement for the match she got dismissed for 10 in Pakistan’s reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 365 for 4. In absence of regukar skipper Fatima Sana led the team.

In another statement PCB confirmed that Baig has suffered “a horizontal fracture” in the right index finger.

“While fielding in a practice session, [Baig] suffered an injury to the index finger of her bowling arm,” the statement said. “Immediately after the incident, she was taken to a local hospital for a thorough examination, including an X-ray.

“The medical reports have confirmed a horizontal fracture in Diana Baig’s index finger, making her unavailable for the ODI series against the White Ferns. The PCB medical team is closely monitoring her condition, and she will undergo further assessments to determine the extent of the injury and the necessary course of action for her recovery.”

New Zealand have alredy taken the early lead by 1-0 in the ongoing three match ODI series and the next match will be played on December 15 at Hagley Park South in Christchurch, New Zealand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.