Paris, Nov 30: A big setback for Paris Saint-Germain as star forward, Neymar will be out of action for at least 6-8 weeks as he was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after twisting his ankle against Saint-Etienne on Sunday.Also Read - Ballon D'or 2021: Lionel Messi Does Not Deserve, Toni Kroos Reacts to PSG Man Winning it For 7th Time

While going for a challenge with opposition player Yvann Macon, Neymar twisted his ankle awkwardly leaving him in excruciating pain and had to leave the stadium on crutches. Also Read - Champions League: Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Sporting Lisbon Advance to Last 16

Reports in France were quick to suggest that the South American superstar will be missing until January, and that turned out to be the case. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores First Ligue 1 Goal As PSG Beat Nantes to Extend Lead on Points Table

“The examinations carried out to confirm that Neymar Jr suffers from a sprained left ankle with ligament injuries,” PSG said in a statement issued on Monday.” An unavailability of 6 to 8 weeks is to be expected. A new assessment will be made in 72 hours to specify the recovery.”

“Unfortunately, these setbacks are a part of an athlete’s life. Now you have to raise your head and move on. I will come back better and stronger,” Neymar posted on Instagram.

If the 29-year-old is to miss the next six weeks, then he will be forced to sit out domestic meetings with Nice, Lens, Monaco, and Lorient before the Ligue 1 winter break, along with the final Champions League group stage clash with Club Brugge.

Neymar will likely return at the beginning of February, in time for the start of the Champions League knockout stages, with PSG already qualified as runners-up in Group A behind Manchester City.

(With Inputs From IANS)