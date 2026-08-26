BIG boost for Pakistan cricket team ahead of 2nd Test vs England at Lord’s, THIS star player is set to return from…

Babar Azam's Pakistan will face off against England in the second game of three-match series at Lord's from Thursday.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to be available for 2nd Test vs England at Lord's. (Source: X)

ENG vs PAK 2026 2nd Test: Pakistan cricket team were humiliated by hosts England to lose by an innings and 103 runs in the first Test of three-match series at the Headingley in Leeds last week. The visitors, though, missed the services of their skipper Babar Azam – who had the miss the first game after hurting his hand in the practice game in Beckenham.

Now ahead of the second Test which begins at Lord’s on Thursday, the Pakistan cricket team have received a big boost with the availability of captain Babar Azam, who is set to seturn to the playing 11. Pakistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul confirmed that Babar Azam looked in good touch in the practice session at Lord’s as he was seen in a viral video from the inoor nets.

“Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns. We’re hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session,” Umar Gul told the media at Lord’s on Tuesday.

WATCH Babar Azam bat in the nets in Lord’s on Tuesday…

Babar had injured his finger in Pakistan’s two-match Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean last month and aggravated the injury when he was struck on the same finger during the team’s practice game at Beckenham in the United Kingdom

England bowled Pakistan out twice in less than 86 overs as the visitors suffered a heavy defeat in the absence of Babar Azam. Their captain was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in the preceding series against the West Indies, scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50, including two half-centuries.

Babar Azam’s return is likely to result in a reshuffle at the top of the order, with opener Azan Awais expected to make way. Either Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique could move up to open the batting, allowing Babar to slot into his familiar No. 4 position.

Babar has a strong record in England, averaging 65.75 in six innings, with three half-centuries. Against England overall, he averages 53.83 in 14 innings, having registered either a fifty or a century in seven of those outings. In his last innings at Lord’s Babar Azam had retired hurt at 68 not out in his side’s nine-wicket win.

However, Gul stressed that Pakistan cannot rely solely on Babar’s return and must improve across all the departments after their disappointing performance in the first Test. “We’ll have to learn from the mistakes we made in the previous game. If you want to win a Test match, you have to perform in all departments. One can’t be carrying the other. But in these conditions, the responsibility lies more with the bowlers. Until you take 20 wickets, you can’t win a Test match,” said Gul.

Former Pakistan pacer also backed the players to respond strongly at Lord’s after an intense training session. “The players trained today with full intensity. I’m pretty sure the boys will bounce back properly here,” Gul was quoted as saying by Cricinfo website.