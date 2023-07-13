Home

Sports

Big Boost For Women’s Cricket As International Cricket Council Announces Equal Pay For Men, Women At ICC Events

Big Boost For Women’s Cricket As International Cricket Council Announces Equal Pay For Men, Women At ICC Events

The ICC in its annual meeting in Durban in South Africa made changes in over-rate sanctions in Tests while also announcing larger investments for member nations.

Australia are the 2023 T20 Women's World Cup champions. (Image: ICC)

Durban: In a major boost for the women cricketers, the International Cricket Council on Thursday announced equal prize money for both men and women at the ICC events. The decision was taken during ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa.

Trending Now

The ICC also made changes in over-rate sanctions in Test cricket along with announcing large investment for member nations. Teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

You may like to read

“This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

“Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally,” added Barclay.

The winners and runners-up at T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2023 received $1 million and $500,000 respectively, that was five times the amount offered in 2018. The prize money for the women’s cricket World Cup in 2022, too, rose to $3.5m from the $2m that was awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.

The ICC also directed the member nations to create sustainable revenue streams and develop the game. From now on, all the new events will require a minimum of seven local players or Associate Member players. The organising Member will also pay a solidarity fee to the Home Board of a player.

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee also made modifications regarding the over-rate sanctions in the longest format of the game. Under revised rules that gets applied from the start of the current World Test Championship cycle, players will be subjected to a fine equivalent to 5 per cent of their match fee for every over that falls short, with a maximum penalty capped at 50 per cent.

Notably, if a team gets bowled out prior to reaching the 80-over mark and the new ball is not yet due, no over-rate penalty will be imposed, regardless of any potential delays. This amendment supersedes the existing threshold of 60 overs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES