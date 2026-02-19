Home

Big call on Ranji Trophy 2026 venue, THIS place is set to host the match

A big update on the Ranji Trophy 2026 final venue. Take a look and find out all the details in this story.

Big update on Ranji Trophy 2026 final

The whole cricket world is excited for the upcoming final of the Ranji Trophy, which will be played on February 18.

Ranji Trophy 2026 final likely to be held at the KSCA Stadium

The 2026 Ranji Trophy final is likely to be played at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi.

According to PTI, the 55,000-seat stadium was chosen instead of the more famous M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The KSCA management did not want to take any risks and wanted to ensure a smooth and well-managed Ranji Trophy final.

Why the final could be played in Hubballi

According to the report, selecting Hubballi, which is around 400 kilometres from Bengaluru, reflects KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad’s vision to expand cricket across the state and take major matches beyond the capital city.

What happened at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, home ground of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has been given conditional permission by the Karnataka state cabinet to host domestic matches, IPL games, and international fixtures again. The stadium was suspended on June 4 last year after a tragic stampede that killed 11 people. However, security upgrade work at the venue is still ongoing.

Jammu and Kashmir seal the spot in final

Jammu and Kashmir registered their place in the final by defeating Bengal. Meanwhile, Karnataka moved closer to securing the other spot after taking firm control of their match on Wednesday.

