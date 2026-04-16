Home

Sports

Big controversy sparks in PSL as Zimbabwe star player Sikandar Raza...

Big controversy sparks in PSL as Zimbabwe star player Sikandar Raza…

Big controversy sparks in PSL involving Sikandar Raza. Read the full story to know more.

Big controversy in PSL

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), the league which is known for its controversies more than a cricket tournament. In this year’s edition, PSL faced several cold moments and controversies in the tournament.

Sikandar Raza breaks silence on Imad Wasim’s remark over PSL final incident

However, one more controversy arrives in the tournament. Zimbabwe cricketer Sikandar Raza, who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2026, has responded to comments made earlier by former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

The comments were from last year, when Imad spoke about Raza arriving late for the PSL 10 final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Raza had left the Qalandars squad for a short time to play a one-off Test match for Zimbabwe against England in Nottingham.

The match ended late on Saturday night (Pakistan time), which made it difficult for him to reach the final on time. However, Raza managed to return just minutes before the toss and played the final against Quetta Gladiators.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sikandar Raza clarifies his stance on Imad Wasim’s ‘money’ comment

When Imad was asked to describe Raza in one word, he chose to talk about the challenges of franchise cricket instead. Like Shoaib Akhtar said — money can do things for you.”

If you’re getting paid, you’ll go. I travel a lot too. Sometimes one match ends, and the next day you’re playing another. I have travelled 24 hours straight and gone directly into a match. So yes, money can make different things happen,” he added.

In a recent interview, Sikandar Raza opened up on Imad’s comment, .“Regarding Imad Wasim’s comments about money being my motivation to return and play the PSL final — money was not the motivating factor.”

“My priorities are respect, honour, and loyalty. In fact, money was deducted from my contract for the matches I missed, so his opinion doesn’t bother me because it isn’t true,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.