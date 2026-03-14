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Big decision by BCCI on spot-fixing in Ranji Trophy 2024, bans THIS person for life

Big decision by BCCI on spot-fixing in Ranji Trophy 2024, bans THIS person for life

BCCI's big decision on the spot-fixing case during the Ranji Trophy 2024. Take a look and read the full story.

BCCI big decision on a spot-fixing case during the Ranji Trophy 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken strictly action after a serious problem complaint during the 2024 Ranji Trophy.

BCCI takes strict action after spot-fixing complaint in Ranji Trophy 2024

The BCCI has taken a strictly action after a spot-fixing complaint during the Ranji Trophy 2024. Video analyst Raja Reddy has been given a lifetime ban for his role in the fixing case during the Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh quarterfinal.

ACSU investigation finds Reddy guilty of corruption

The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) investigated the matter, and Reddy admitted to the charges was found guilty of corruption.

Incident took place during Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh quarterfinal

In February 2024, Andhra took on Madhya Pradesh in a quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy in Indore. At that time Raja Reddy was serving as a video analyst appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and had access to restricted areas used by the match referee and the third umpire.

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The issue came to light after Andhra’s team manager filed a complaint, claiming that Reddy tried to approach Andhra cricketer Girinath Reddy. He allegedly offered him Rs 5 lakh in return for inside details about the team’s playing XI and asked him to concede five runs in two overs during the match.

BCCI Ombudsman reveals details of the complaint

“Mr. Girinath Reddy, a cricket player of the Andhra Cricket Association, reported a corrupt approach made to him by the respondent in relation to the quarterfinal match of the Ranji Trophy Tournament scheduled from 23.02.2024 to 26.02.2024 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, between Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) and Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA),” Official statement issued by BCCI Ombudsman Arun Kumar Mishra.

Whatsapp calls and messages show repeated contact

“The WhatsApp call and chat history shows that the respondent repeatedly contacted Mr. Girinath Reddy, who refused to engage with him. Mr. Girinath clearly stated that he would report the incident to his team manager,” Statement further added.

Betting apps found on Raja Reddy’s phone

The investigation also revealed that betting apps were found on Raja Reddy’s phone, which goes against the rules for anyone linked with the BCCI.

“Several email IDs were found configured on the respondent’s phone. Emails from his official account revealed that he had an account with ‘bet365’, one of the world’s leading online gambling operators. The respondent also had an account on Skrill, a global payments platform used as a digital wallet for online transactions,” the report said.

“During the inquiry, the respondent admitted that he used to place bets but claimed it was a long time ago. He also acknowledged that the bet365 account found on his phone belonged to him and had been reactivated in February 2023-during which time he was considered a participant under the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” it added.

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