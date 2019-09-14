The inaugural edition of the ATP Cup will see the current ‘Big Three’ of Tennis Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic representing their country along with Britain’s Andy Murray as all of them confirmed their participation in the tournament to be held in January 2020.

Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), the governing body of the men’s tour confirmed that the three Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, the venues for the ATP Cup, will see top 10 and 27 of the 30 in the $15 million tournament after the players committed themselves to play there.

The ATP Cup will be the first-of-its-kind tournament which will see 24 teams from different nations plying their trades against each other from January 3 to 12. The teams would be divided into six groups of four teams each. The six group winners and two best runners-up would advance to the quarter-finals for consecutive knock-out rounds till the final.

The teams to participate in the tournament have been determined by the ranking of their best singles player. A country must have three players in the ATP rankings with two in singles rankings for it to qualify. After the first week of US Open 18 teams have been selected, while Australia was given a wild-card. The next five teams would be announced after a week following the ATP Finals this year.

The teams in the ATP Cup will face each other in two singles and one doubles match. The tie would start with the respective number two of both the teams facing each other in singles and conclude with the doubles match. The team to win two out of the three matches would be declared the winner.