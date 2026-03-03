BIG honour for Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Team India, they have been...

Home

The India Women's Cricket Team has been nominated for a prestigious award following their historic maiden ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory in 2025, marking a landmark moment in Indian cricket.

Big honour for Indian Women's Cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the India Women’s Cricket Team has been shortlisted for the prestigious Laureus World Team of the Year Award. Following its inception in 2000, the Laureus Awards have recognised the most remarkable and inspiring sporting achievements worldwide each year.

India Women’s cricket Team shortlisted after maiden 2025 World Cup win

The nomination comes after a historic year for Indian cricket, which was highlighted by the team’s maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025, a milestone that firmly cemented their place in the sport’s history.

Throughout the tournament, the Indian Women’s team showed remarkable composure and teamwork, defeating top-ranked teams to lift the trophy. This triumph reflected years of consistent development, dedication, and high-performance excellence in women’s cricket. It stands as a testament to the sustained investment and structural growth of the women’s game in India over the past decade.

The India Women’s Cricket Team has earned a place alongside some of the world’s most accomplished sporting teams. The nominees are selected through votes from over 1,000 sports media representing more than 70 countries.

Paris Saint-Germain (Football – France)

McLaren Formula 1 Team (UK)

European Ryder Cup Team (Golf – Europe)

England Women’s Football Team (UK)

Oklahoma City Thunder (Basketball – USA)

Laureus World Sports Awards celebrate exceptional acheivements across all sports

The Laureus World Sports Awards, judged by the Laureus World Sports Academy, celebrate the most exceptional achievements across all sports. The winners will be revealed at a gala ceremony on Monday, 20 April 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

The BCCI extended its congratulations to the India Women’s Cricket Team, BCCI, President, Mr Mithun Manhas said: “This nomination is a matter of immense pride for Indian Cricket. Our women’s team has demonstrated extraordinary skill, character and consistency, culminating in a historic ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2025. To be recognised alongside some of the most celebrated teams in global sport underscores their hard work and the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. We wish the team every success at the Laureus Awards and are confident that their achievements have made a compelling case on the world stage.”

Mr Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary also congratulated the team for earning this distinguished global recognition and wishes them continued success in the years to come.

“The 2025 World Cup triumph was a watershed moment not only for the team but for the entire cricketing ecosystem in our country. This Laureus nomination reflects the global impact of their achievement. The team has inspired a new generation of young girls to take up cricket, and we remain committed to strengthening the foundations and support systems that will sustain this success for years to come. We sincerely hope the team’s extraordinary journey over the past year receives the ultimate recognition at the Laureus Awards and adds another proud chapter to Indis’s sporting legacy.”

