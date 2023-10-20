Home

Big Jolt To Australia; David Warner Likely To Miss ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against Netherlands | Check Deets

Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated Babar Azam's Pakistan by 62 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20.

David Warner (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pat Cummins-led Australia earned its second consecutive win in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 after a 62-run win over Babar Azam’s Pakistan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on October 20. David Warner’s historic 163 runs knock played the biggest role in this win and earned him the Player of the Match award in the crucial game. However, the opener can miss Australia’s next match against the Netherlands which will be played on October 25.

David Warner informed that he is dealing with a sore groin and cramps after his huge knock against Pakistan. As the Aussies’ upcoming game is against the Netherlands, the management can bench Warner for a match and provide him sufficient rest as he will be a crucial player for the remainder of the tournament.

“It (groin) is a little bit sore, all cramps at the moment, that’s all it is. It (partnership with Marsh) was awesome, once we got the pace of the wicket, we were going to try and target their bowlers. For us to go out there and put a performance like that is very pleasing. Committing and backing my skills, I had a good hit yesterday, it was ticking along, I was just one bit of luck away and it helps when you’re hitting the ball out of the middle,” said Warner after receiving the POTM award.

“Playing on a ground like this as well, you got to take those chances. Just to get out there and build a partnership with Mitch today. We spoke about trying to bat till 35 overs at least and then probably score heavily in the back end. From our perspective, there’s a little bit of tinkering there we got to work on, we lost 5 or 6 wickets in the last 10. Every run is valuable, part of my DNA is to run hard between wickets, I have always done that and I’ll always continue to keep doing that as long as I keep playing,” he added.

David Warner became 5th batter in history to have 5 ODI World Cup centuries. He joined the list with Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting. Australia will be playing their next game against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, on October 25.

