Home

Sports

Big Jolt To Lucknow Super Giants; Mark Wood Set To Miss Final Stages Of IPL 2023

Big Jolt To Lucknow Super Giants; Mark Wood Set To Miss Final Stages Of IPL 2023

Lucknow will play their next game against Punjab Kings on April 28, before back-to-back home matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on May 1 and 3.

Big Jolt To Lucknow Super Giants; Star Pacer Likely To Miss Final Stages Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants star pacer Mark Wood is likely to miss the final stages of the Indian Premier League 2023 to attend the birth of his daughter in late May. The pacer has already missed the last two matches due to illness but the pacer is in lethal form as the picked up 11 wickets in his four matches including 5 on for 14 on his debut against Delhi Capitals.

“He and his wife Sarah are expecting their second child towards the end of May, and Wood will fly home at some point in the coming weeks in order to be present at the birth. At this stage, it appears unlikely that he would return to India afterwards” Reports ESPN Cricinfo.

You may like to read

Lucknow will play their next game against Punjab Kings on April 28, before back-to-back home matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on May 1 and 3. In Wood’s absence, LSG has selected Naveen-ul-Haq, who has bowled tight spells in his first two games.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen ul Haq, Yudhvir Charak

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.