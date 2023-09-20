Home

Sports

Big Jolt To New Zealand; Tim Southee Likely To Miss Few ODI World Cup 2023 Matches Due To Thumb Injury

Big Jolt To New Zealand; Tim Southee Likely To Miss Few ODI World Cup 2023 Matches Due To Thumb Injury

Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch during the fourth ODI against England last Friday.

Big Jolt To New Zealand; Tim Southee Likely To Miss Few ODI World Cup 2023 Matches Due To Thumb Injury

New Delhi: New Zealand speedster Tim Southee got injured while playing the fourth and final ODI against England and later it found out there was a fracture in his thumb and the pacer will undergo surgery this Thursday said New Zealand Cricket Board.

Trending Now

Pacer’s availability for the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup will be made next week after the results of surgery. Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch during the fourth ODI against England last Friday.

You may like to read

Head coach Gary Stead remained hopeful Southee could recover in time to be available for the tournament.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim. He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.

“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability. Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”

New Zealand will start their ODI World Cup campaign on October 5 where they face defending Champion England in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES