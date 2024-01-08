Home

Sports

Big Jolt To PCB Ahead of New Zealand Series; High Performance Coach Grant Bradburn Partways With Cricket Board

Big Jolt To PCB Ahead of New Zealand Series; High Performance Coach Grant Bradburn Partways With Cricket Board

Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat was recently appointed as the Pakistan team's High-Performance Coach for the New Zealand T20I series.

Big Jolt To PCB Ahead of New Zealand Series; High Performance Coach Grant Bradburn Partways With Cricket Board

New Delhi: Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn announced his retirement from the post of high-performance coach in the Pakistan cricket board. He was appointed by the PCB as the head coach of the team for two years.

Trending Now

However, PCB changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff after the appointment of Mohammed Hafeez as the Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team last year.

You may like to read

Bradburn took to X to announce his retirement from his post and wrote, “Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what’s been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff.”

Bohat Bohat Shukriya 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/n0k0pagdtb — Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) January 7, 2024

“Wishing the teams, staff and everyone at Pakistan Cricket continued success and growth,” he added.

Former all-rounder Yasir Arafat was recently appointed as the Pakistan team’s High-Performance Coach for the New Zealand T20I series.

Yasir will be a part of Men in Green’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin from January 12 to 21, 2024 in New Zealand.

Bradburn’s retirement from his post continues to showcase the shift in the Pakistan team after a dismal World Cup.

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan captain from all formats of the game after his side’s debacle in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

Babar had a dismal performance with Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. On a personal level, Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third most for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Shan Masood was appointed as the skipper for the Test format, while Shaheen Shah Afridi was handed the role of captain for the T20 format.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.