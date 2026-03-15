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BIG punishment for Salman Agha from ICC over controversial run-out against Bangladesh in second ODI

BIG punishment for Salman Agha from ICC over controversial run-out against Bangladesh in second ODI

The ICC announces big punishment for Salman Agha over controversial run-out against Bangladesh.

ICC's strict action against Salman Agha over run-out incident against Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took action after a controversial run-out involving Salman Ali Agha and Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday. The incident happened when Agha was batting with star player Mohammad Rizwan and both players built an impressive partnership of 109 runs. Before that, the Pakistan team had already lost three wickets and were hoping for a comeback.

Salman Agha’s controversial run-out against Bangladesh in the second ODI

During an over bowled by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Rizwan played a soft shot straight down the ground. The ball slowly rolled towards Salman Ali Agha, who had stepped out of his crease at the non-striker’s end.

As the ball touched his pads, Agha bent down to pick it up. But Miraz quickly ran towards the ball and knocked off the bails while Agha was still outside the crease, appealing for a run-out. The umpire gave him out, and the third umpire also confirmed the decision in Bangladesh’s favour.

Agha looked clearly disappointed as he walked back to the pavilion, and TV cameras showed the Pakistan batter looking frustrated after the dismissal.

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ICC’s strict action against Salman Agha for the shocking incident

Now, the ICC has taken action on the issue. “Pakistan player Salman Ali Agha has been officially reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during Pakistan’s second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday,” the ICC said in a statement.

Salman Agha found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

“Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an international match.’

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.”

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