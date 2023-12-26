Home

Big Set Back For Bangladesh As Ebadot Hossain Likely To Be Ruled Out Of T20I World Cup 2024 | REPORTS

The 29-year-old speedster has played 20 Test matches, 12 ODI matches, and 4 T20I matches, and the Bangladeshi player has taken 42, 22, and 7 wickets, respectively, in each format.

The 29-year-old cricketer made his international debut in February 2019. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: A huge setback for the Bangladesh cricket team is that veteran pacer Ebadot Hussain will likely miss the upcoming T20I World Cup 2024, which is going to be played in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024, because he is still rehabilitating after his knee surgery in August, said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

In August 2023, Ebadot Hossain suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during an ODI series against Afghanistan in August. This ruled him out of the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ebadot Hossain’s injury is a major loss for the Bangladesh cricket team. He is one of the team’s leading pace bowlers and he has been bowling very well in recent years. However, he is a determined cricketer and he is expected to make a full recovery from his injury.

“There is a possibility that Ebadot will return to action in the next domestic season which will begin with the first-class competition in the coming August or September,” said the chief selector. So far, the bowler has played 20 Test matches, 12 ODI matches, and 4 T20I matches, and the Bangladeshi speedster has taken 42, 22, and 7 wickets, respectively, in each format. The 29-year-old cricketer made his international debut in February 2019. He is a right-arm fast bowler who is known for his pace bowling. However, the chief selector also provided an important update on the Bangladeshi pacer that he is still in rehab, but his availability to come back before next year’s T20I World Cup is not possible. “He is still in rehab. It won’t be possible for him to come back before that,” he added.

Minhajul also relayed some good news, saying that another key pacer of the national team who has been injured since the ODI World Cup, Taskin Ahmed, is set to return to action with the upcoming edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, set to begin next month. “Taskin is fine, he will start with the BPL,” said the former Bangladesh captain.

