Big Setback For Bangladesh As Tamim Iqbal Ruled Out Of Asia Cup, Steps Down From ODI Captaincy

Tamim Iqbal recently underwent a back surgery on his back in England last month.

Tamim Iqbal and BCB president Nazmul Hossain Papon address the media on Thursday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a big setback for the Bangladesh cricket team, senior batter Tamim Iqbal has stepped down as ODI captain and also ruled himself out of the all-important Asian Cup which starts next month due to a back injury.

The development came into light after Tamim and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon jointly held a press conference on Thursday evening in Dhaka. However, BCB is hopeful that Tamim will recover in time for the ODI series against New Zealand starting o September 21 at home and the subsequent World Cup ii India.

The news comes in just a month after Tamim reversed his decision to come out of retirement from cricket after an intervention by Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Following that, Tamim went to England for a surgery.

