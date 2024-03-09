Home

Big SETBACK For MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ahead of IPL 2024, Matheesha Pathirana Suffers Hamstring Injury

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is one of the big resources for the CSK side in the death overs with his variations.

Delhi: In what would come as a major setback for Chennai Super Kings a couple of weeks ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League is the hamstring injury of Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana. The pacer is one of the big resources for the CSK side in the death overs with his variations. In CSK’s title run last season, Pathirana picked up 19 wickets in 12 games.

The CSK pacer picked up the injury during the second T20I against Bangladesh at Sylhet on March 6 and had to resort to leaving the field without completing his spell.

“Matheesha Pathirana will not be available for selection for the third T20I (on Saturday), as the player has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The Lankan pacer bowled 22 balls in that match and took two wickets while conceding 28 runs.

This edition of IPL will start from March 22 and the CSK will face cross-city rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the opening match.

“The Grade 1 hamstring typically takes nearly two weeks to recover fully. So, it remains to be seen when Pathirana can join the team, and it is hard to tell at this stage whether he will be available for the initial couple of matches,” an IPL source told PTI.

MS Dhoni would start CSK’s title defence from March 22 when he leads his side in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The match takes place at the iconic MA Chidambaram stadium.

