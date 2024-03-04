Home

Big SETBACK For MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Devon Conway May Miss IPL 2024

Devon Conway is set to be out for at least for eight weeks after it was confirmed that he would be undergoing a surgery this week on his left thumb.

Chennai: Days ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), there is a massive setback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chennai’s star cricketer Devon Conway may miss the entire season of the IPL due to an injury. He is set to be out for at least for eight weeks after it was confirmed that he would be undergoing a surgery this week on his left thumb. The swashbuckling left-hander picked up the injury during the recently held T20I series against Australia and as a result, wasn’t available to play the opening Test as well. After medical consultation, the decision was made to operate.

