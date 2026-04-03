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Big surprise for CSK fans ahead of clash vs PBKS in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni set to play

Big surprise for CSK fans ahead of clash vs PBKS in IPL 2026, MS Dhoni set to play

Big update for CSK fans ahead of the match against PBKS in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

MS Dhoni set to play vs PBKS

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings suffers heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals

The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), are still looking for their first victory, after a heavy loss to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. In the match, CSK got humiliated by their well-known rivals. CSK players showcased a poor performance in their opening match and suffered a major setback. 15-year-old young batter, Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed the cricket world with his brilliant batting performance. Suryavanshi scored 52 runs off 17 balls, including four fours and five sixes and led his side to a great win.

Key players shine for Punjab Kings against GT

Speaking about Punjab Kings’ last match, they played against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings began this season like they left the last one. For the Punjab Kings, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal and Cooper Connolly were the key players. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball as Vyshak took three wickets and Chahal took two wickets. Meanwhile, Australian all-rounder, Cooper Connolly played a match-winning innings for Punjab Kings as he scored 72 runs off 44 balls, including five fours and five sixes. With the help of this spectacular performance from star players, Punjab Kings won the match by 3 wickets.

MS Dhoni likely to return soon, big boost for CSK

However, ahead of the match between CSK and Punjab Kings, there is good news for fans. Former Indian captain and star player MS Dhoni is likely to return sooner to the team than the expected time.

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Due to a calf strain, MS Dhoni was not allowed to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video on their social media, where MS Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets and facing some balls. However, there is no confirmation about his return to the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 7 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI:

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Karthik Sharma, Shivam Dubey, Jamie Overton, Ansuhul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry

Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing XI:

Priyansh Arya, PrabhSimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yuzvendra Chahal

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