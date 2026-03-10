Home

BIG surprise for star batter Sanju Samson after brilliant performance for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026, receives...

Team India created history on March 8, 2026, after winning their second consecutive ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In this year’s edition, they defeated their well-known rivals, New Zealand, by 96 runs and registered one of the biggest and iconic victories of all time.

Sanju Samson’s great performance for Team India in T20 World Cup 2026

Each Indian star performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. But, there was one player who sprinkled his sparkle on the contest, who wrote a new statement about his career and welcomed all the new opportunities. Yes, you guessed it right, star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Sanju Samson, who played a crucial role for the Men in Blue in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson played some blistering knock for the Indian team in the crucial matches of the tournament. In the decider Super 8 match against West Indies, Sanju scored 97 runs not out off 50 balls, while against England in the semi-final match, he scored 89 runs off 42 balls. Speaking about his performance in the final match, Samson smashed 89 runs off 46 balls. Not only this, his impressive batting performance led him to the “Player of the tournament.” In the whole tournament, Samson scored 321 runs in just five matches.

How much prize money did Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah receive ?

Well, after delivering an impactful performance for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson received huge price money from the team India. As he got around US$25,000, which is ₹2.1 million. This decision was taken by management after he won the “Player of the tournament” award. Not only Sanju Samson, star Indian player and one of the dangerous bowlers of all time, Jasprit Bumrah, who played a vital role for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand as he took four wickets in the match and won the “Player of the Match” award. He also received ₹8.4 million from the management.

How much price money did Team India and New Zealand receive after the tournament final ?

Speaking about how much prize money the winning side (Team India) get after sealing the tournament for the second consecutive time. The Men in Blue registered a 96-run victory over the Blackcaps. This victory and their brilliant performance throughout the tournament helped them to receive ₹27.48 crore. While the runner-ups, New Zealand, also showcased a great performance in the tournament, and they received a price money of ₹14.65 crore approximately.

