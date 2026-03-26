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BIG tension rises ahead of IPL 2026 as all 10 captains raise concern over...

BIG tension rises ahead of IPL 2026 as all 10 captains raise concern over…

Bad news ahead of IPL 2026 regarding all team captains. Take a look and read the full story.

Big tensions ahead of IPL 2026

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is all set to begin on March 28. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play the opener of the tournament.

IPL captains express concerns over Impact Player rule

However, ahead of the tournament, during a meeting in Mumbai, all 10 IPL team captains discussed this rule in detail and shared their concerns about it. Where, most of the captains are not happy with the debatable rule of Impact Player.

BCCI extends Impact Player rule till 2027

However, this rule was introduced in IPL 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to continue this rule till at least 2027. But the IPL fans are still in debate about this Impact player rule, whether it is good or not.

“Majority of the captains gave their inputs on the Impact Player rule and expressed their reservations even though the BCCI has extended the rule till 2027. They were told it can only be reviewed after the 2027 edition and not before that,” an IPL source said.

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Axar Patel criticises Impact Player rule ahead of IPL 2026

Earlier this week, Axar Patel, who is the captain of Delhi Capitals, also criticized the Impact Player rule. He joined other players like Rohit Sharma, who have already spoken against this rule.

“I don’t like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself. Earlier we used to pick all-rounders for this role (batting and bowling). Now the team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder?” Axar Patel said on Monday.

“Being an all-rounder myself I don’t like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don’t like it,” Axar added.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya raise concerns over the rule

In IPL 2024, star Indian player and former Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, shared his thoughts and dislikes of the Impact Player rule as he stated that this rule was affecting the growth of all-rounders in Indian cricket. Not only this, current MI captain Hardik Pandya also clarified his opinion and said that it made it harder to pick all-rounders unless they are equally strong in both batting and bowling.

Glenn Phillips warns of impact on all-rounders’ future

Even foreign players like Glenn Phillips have also said that this rule can negatively affect the future of all-rounders. “I do feel like there could be an issue at some stage with all-rounders losing out and not being so prevalent, which then obviously has an impact on international game, international T20s, international one days.”

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