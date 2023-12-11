Home

Pakistan's side as haven't produced favorable results Down Under in the past two decades, having failed to register a single victory in Tests. They last claimed a victory on the Australian soil in 1995.

New Delhi: Pakistan legendary speedster Wasim Akram warned Shan Masood led Pakistan cricket team who will face Australia for the upcoming Test match which will be played at the Optus stadium from December 14.

Akram advised the Shan Masood-led team to be cautious of the bouncy Perth pitch, reckoning that it would be a big test for Pakistan. Pakistan have played four-day warmup Test match against Australia PM’s XI in Canberra ahead of the three match Test series.

“Canberra is too early. OK, the captain got 200 … they got some runs, so there’s a bit of confidence. (But) new management, new captain. It will take time, especially at the first Test match in Perth. We know the pitch is very bouncy, a different pitch altogether from Canberra. It’ll be a big Test for this team,” Akram was quoted by Perth Now.

In the recently concluded match at Canberra newly appointed captain Masood played an impressive 201* in the first innings, prompting the team to declare at 391 runs with 9 wickets down.

“Australia is a difficult country, the last time Pakistan won here was 1995 (in) a Test series. It’s kind of a blessing in disguise, a tough start for a new captain. But if they do well here and compete against the mighty Australians, that will give them a lot of confidence,” said Akram.

Squads

Pakistan squad for PAK vs AUS Test series: Shan Masood (C), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Noman Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sajid Khan

Australia squad for AUS vs PAK 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.