BIG threat to FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, New York City issues…

Defending champions Argentina are set to face Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium New York, New Jersey on Sunday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/big-threat-to-fifa-world-cup-2026-final-between-argentina-and-spain-new-york-city-issues-air-quality-warning-8476568/ Copy

New York City is dealing with poor health quality issues ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday. (Image: AI)

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Defending champions Argentina are getting ready to take on Spain, hoping to win their second successive FIFA World Cup title at the MetLife Stadium in Sunday. But there is a major external threat around the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and it is related to air quality in the host city of the title clash.

The officials and New York and New Jersey have come up with an air quality health alert due to wildfire smoke clouding the city just days ahead of the final match. The haze is currently caused by Canadian wildfires and has covered the entire New York region and urged residents to stay indoors and avoid outdoor exertion.

MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, which is in East Rutherford will host the final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, 19 July, from 1230am IST onwards. The conditions in New York have reportedly deteriorated just before Spain landed in New Jersey on Wednesday night, a day after their 2-0 semi-final win over France in Texas.

Spain spent Thursday training outdoors, looking unaffected by the air quality. The 2010 World Cup winners have not commented on whether they are concerned.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina, meanwhile, chose to stay back in Georgia after their semifinal win over England, but will begin training in New Jersey on Friday afternoon. Contractor Dan Edgar was quoted as saying by BBC news that daughter Kaitlynn was practising at New York New Jersey Stadium on Thursday, where she will be performing in the closing ceremony ahead of the final.

“She’s texting me that it’s bad out there. It’s hard to dance, she says you can feel the air, it’s heavy,” Edgar told BBC.

The smoke-filled sky and extremely hot temperatures have already been experienced by some footballers. The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) went ahead with a match between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit on Wednesday night in front of a record crowd at Citi Field in Queens with orange haze covering New York.

Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman said after the match that the air quality was rough and the team shouldn’t have played. “Not to make excuses at all, but I think on both sides we were all like, ‘another break, another break, another break’,” Rodman said.

On Thursday, the Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps was postponed due to poor air quality conditions in the Chicago. Former Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was set to make his debut for Chicago having joined as a free agent last month.

FIFA World Cup 2026 winners to receive historic ‘championship rings’

Spain or Argentina, whoever wins the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the MetLife Stadium, in addition to the iconic trophy and prestigious gold medals, will be handed first-ever ‘championship rings’. The tournament winners will receive ‘championship rings’, bringing one of the most recognisable American sporting traditions to the global game, FIFA said in a release.

One side of the ring features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity.

Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity. The ring will be part of a strictly limited edition of just 2,026 individually numbered pieces, a direct tribute to the tournament itself.

Of these, 30 will be presented to the victorious team, while 1,996 will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product, allowing supporters to own a unique piece of FIFA World Cup 2026 history.