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Big trouble for Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharmas injury as Mahela Jayawardene shares THIS player is...

Big trouble for Mumbai Indians after Rohit Sharma’s injury as Mahela Jayawardene shares THIS player is…

Big blow for Mumbai Indians in the middle of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big jolt for Mumbai Indians in the middle of IPL 2026

The match no. 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Where, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Shreyas Iyer’s side showcased a great performance against Mumbai Indians. With this victory, they secured the first position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table. Punjab Kings have played five matches in the tournament and won four out of them. The one game against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain.

Mumbai Indians struggle in IPL 2026

However, five-time champions Mumbai Indians disappointed their fans in the IPL 2026, with their poor performance. Mumbai Indians have played five matches in the tournament till now, winning only one out of them. Not only this, the reason behind that major setback would be the poor form of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as in the match against Punjab Kings, Bumrah bowled his four overs and conceded 41 runs without a wicket.

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene opens up on Jasprit Bumrah’s niggle

Not only this, there have been some serious issues with Jasprit Bumrah’s pace. Reflecting on the concern, Mumbai Indians coach, Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Jasprit Bumrah is facing a niggle after Team India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, “I think initially because he had a slight niggle which came from the World Cup.”

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“We wanted to build him up (and) over the last few games his speeds have gone up. We’ve looked at all that so he’s very comfortable. Sometimes, you need a bit of luck as well,” he added.

Mahela Jayawardene backs Jasprit Bumrah despite poor form

Mahela Jayawardene praised Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling performance in IPL 2026, “Bumrah is bowling well, it is just where we are not putting pressure in the powerplay. They (opposition) know they don’t need to take too much risk against Bumrah. We tried a few different things which he is trying as well but they are batting well. I can’t put a finger (on something) and say that he hasn’t taken a wicket.”

“(Bumrah) bowled some really good balls initially to Shreyas (Iyer) but wasn’t lucky enough. Once he starts taking wickets he might not be able to stop him doing that,” he added.

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