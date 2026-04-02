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BIG trouble for Rishabh Pant after early blunder vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, asked to...

BIG trouble for Rishabh Pant after early blunder vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, asked to…

Major setback for Rishabh Pant after poor performance against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Big trouble for Rishabh Pant

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants. Delhi Capitals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Rishabh Pant’s poor batting performance vs Delhi Capitals

However, star Indian player and Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper Rishabh Pant surprised his fans after he opened the innings for LSG against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. But he couldn’t leave his impact as he got dismissed for 7 runs off 9 balls after being run out by Mukesh Kumar.

After the six-wicket loss, Rishabh Pant was seen having a heated debate with Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka. The reason behind it is obvious as he is the captain of the team and the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, as LSG bought him for Rs 27 crore.

Rishabh Pant faces major setback due to his poor form

However, due to this inconsistent performance, Rishabh Pant faced a major setback as he slowly lost his place in Team India’s T20I and ODI teams. Currently, he is playing for the Test team and struggling in limited over formats.

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Michael Vaughan’s key advice to Rishabh Pant

In this poor phase, Rishabh Pant got a suggestion from former England player Michael Vaughan that he should learn something from one of the greatest batters of all time, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Vaughan believed that Pant could improve by adopting a similar attacking approach while batting.

“He’s playing for a country that’s got so much depth. He would get into every other nation’s team because of the skillset – he can whack the ball, is a good keeper and a good thinker. But when it comes to playing for India, you’ve got Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Jitesh Sharma. There’s a galaxy of wicketkeeper batters, and it’s not going to be easy for him. The biggest profile and the biggest stage are now. For him to have another humdinger of an IPL – bat well, captain well. If I were him, I would be watching Sooryavanshi. Because when Rishabh plays, it reminds me a lot of him. It’s just the free spirit. Rishabh should bat at No. 3, try to whack it out of the park. His mindset should be ‘I can hit a 100 off 48 balls,” he said.

LSG set to face SRH on April 5

Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5th at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

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