BIG trouble for THIS Pakistan’s star as fresh controversy around him, his name is…

A fresh controversy has emerged around a Pakistan star after his calf injury at Lord’s raised questions, with a former England great also reacting to the incident.

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Pakistan star faces fresh controversy after Lord’s injury. (Photo: X)

There’s a Test series that is playing between Pakistan and England. Both teams have played two matches in the series. The hosts maintained their dominance in the series as they had Pakistan in both the games.

Imam-ul-Haq faces fresh questions after calf injury at Lord’s

However, during the Lord’s Test, Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq suffered a calf injury. Meanwhile, he is facing questions over his calf injury. A report from Pakistan says this is not the first time he has been accused of faking an injury.

According to Geo,tv, Imad-ul-Haq was found guilty of giving false information about an injury during the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash by a PCB committee in 2025. Not only this, the committee also advised to ban Imam-ul-Haq from all the formats of cricket.

Imam-ul-Haq didn’t bat in both the innings during the Lord’s Test, after he suffered a calf injury while fielding. After the incident, he also suffered a Grade 1 tear during the hosts’ first innings, when he also dropped two important catches. After his unavailability, star player Salman Ali Agha came on to the field in his place.

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Broad questions Imam’s injury as England eye 3-0 series win

According to Cricinfo, Imam was told to rest for 10 days. He tried some throwdowns before Day 4 started but soon left the field after struggling to walk properly, with support staff helping him.

After the incident, former England player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Stuart Broad, also reacted and said he was not impressed. “That’s all for show. He has got a bit of stick from the media and maybe his teammates. Whatever. You can do that inside the indoor school without anyone seeing; you don’t have to come wearing shorts and tape and hobble around like that. I am not impressed with that. Sorry.”

The third and final Test of the series will be played from 9th September to 13th. England have already won the series. Pakistan still have a chance to end the series on a positive note. On the other hand, England have a chance to seal the series 3-0.