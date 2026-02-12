Home

Big update on India Under-19 star Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026, he is likely to...

Major update on star player Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and check out the detailed story.

Star Indian batters and youngest talent. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is known for his dominating batting and remarkable performances. Suryavanshi is performing very well in Under-19 cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi likely to feature in DY Patil T20 tournament

Vaibhav Suryavanshi raised his name with his impactful batting and unforgettable records. However, there’s important information about Suryavanshi as he is likely to play in the DY Patil T20 tournament in Mumbai.

This annual tournament, held in Navi Mumbai and features 16 teams every year. Not only this, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also expected to play in this tournament for one of the DY Patil teams.

According to the sources, the tournament organizers have told Crickbuzz that discussions are still going on with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. As they also mentioned that there are strong chances that Suryavanshi will participate in the tournament.

The DY Patil T20 tournament set to begin on February 23

However, this event is all set to begin on February 23 this year, just before the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the positive part in this league is that many international players will also feature in it.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is training for IPL 2026

Talking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, he is currently in Talegaon, which is near Nagpur. However, instead of going home, the Indian Under-19 star started practicing for the upcoming IPL 2026 as the Rajasthan Royals have a training facility there.

“He is currently practising in Talegaon, where the Rajasthan Royals camp is underway. The camp will continue till February 21, after which Sooryavanshi will proceed to Patna and then to his hometown,” according to a source.

A look at the history of the DY Patil tournament

Speaking about the history of the DY Patil tournament, the league is held annually at the DY Patil Stadium. Not only this, this is one of the oldest T20 tournaments as it began in 2003. If we discuss the DY Patil tournament stadium, the venue gave some great memories and remarkable matches as the Indian Women’s team won their World Cup title.

