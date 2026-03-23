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BIG warning by Mohsin Naqvi and PCB to BCCI ahead of IPL 2026 season, says we will…

BIG warning by Mohsin Naqvi and PCB to BCCI ahead of IPL 2026 season, says ‘we will…’

IPL 2026 vs PSL 2026: Dasun Shanaka became the second cricketers after Blessing Muzarabani this season to leave Pakistan Super League and head to India.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has threatened playing leaving PSL to play in IPL. (Photo: IANS)

IPL 2026 vs PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season is all set to clash against India’s IPL 2026 once against with the former getting underway on March 26 while the latter is starting on March 28. But PSL 2026 is also facing a steady stream of defectors to their neighbours India even before the season can get underway.

After South Africa’s Corbin Bosch left PSL mid-way though 2025 season to join Mumbai Indians, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani and Dasun Shanaka have already done the same before PSL 2026 can begin this week. While Muzarabani has joined Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman – who was released by Shah Rukh Khan’s side on instructions from BCCI, Sri Lanka T20I captain Shanaka is joining Rajasthan Royals to replace injured Sam Curran.

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and the country’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi slammed these foreign cricketers with the PCB threatening to take legal action against them.

“We will take action against those players according to the rules. There was a case last year too (Corbin Bosch, who was banned from the PSL for one year), and the same thing will happen this time,” Naqvi said at a press conference on Sunday.

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Bosch was a Diamond pick for Peshawar Zalmi last year but he made a late switch to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. “Clashing with the IPL is not an issue because if players are going there, we’re getting excellent players coming here as well. We could not afford to postpone the PSL because we have no other window all year,” Naqvi said.

Fans of the The Pindiz team, who will be led by former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan in PSL 2026, threatened that these defecting players will be not picked next year. “Players leaving PSL for IPL should remember one thing. PSL gave them a chance when IPL didn’t. Next year IPL might not pick them again, and PSL will not pick them either. They would be without a Job. PSL was a brand before them and will remain a brand. Pakistan Zindabad,” Pindiz team fans tweeted.

Players leaving PSL for IPL should remember one thing. PSL gave them a chance when IPL didn’t. Next year IPL might not pick them again, and PSL will not pick them either. They would be without a Job. PSL was a brand before them and will remain a brand. Pakistan Zindabad. #PINDIZ — WeArePindiZ (@WeArePindiZ) March 22, 2026

There have also been other withdrawals this PSL 2026, with West Indies left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, South Africa pacer Ottneil Baartman and Australia’s Spencer Johnson among those pulling out, with most of them have cited personal reasons.

The PSL 2026 will be played behind closed doors, however, Naqvi announced on Sunday, because of an oil crisis amid the West Asia conflict. The venues have also been trimmed from the original six to just two – Lahore and Karachi.

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