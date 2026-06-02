BIG worry for Team India after IPL 2026 ahead of ODI series vs Afghanistan, star player has been asked to…

Shubman Gill's Team India are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series starting off in Dharamshala on June 13.

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Team India will face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series this month. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Afghanistan 2026: Team India are set to begin their road to the ODI World Cup 2027 with a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning on June 13. It will be the first ODI series for Team Indian following the end of the IPL 2026 season but the preparation is not without some injury concerns ahead of the opening in Dharamshala.

Mumbai Indians duo of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have only been selected to the ODI series squad pending clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). Rohit Sharma suffered from a hamstring injury in the middle of the IPL 2026 season and missed a few matches due to injury.

MI captain Hardik Pandya suffered from back spasms in the second-half of the season and also missed a few games in the latter-half of the tournament with Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah stepping up to lead the side. Hardik will now have to report to the CoE this week to get clearance for playing in the ODI series against Afghanistan later this month.

According to a TOI report, both Rohit and Pandya have been asked to report to the CoE by the BCCI Medical team. Pandya will need to undergo some fitness drills as well as match simulations next week to get his clearance.

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Hardik Pandya has turned out in 94 ODI matches for Team India and scored 1904 runs with 11 fifties at an average of 32.82 and also claimed 91 wickets at an average of 35.5 in his ODI career. Hardik’s last ODI match though came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final last year against New Zealand in Dubai.

Since then the MI skipper has avoided playing in the format to focus on T20I cricket with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2026 held earlier this year. Pandya is under severe pressure after a below-par show by MI in the IPL 2026, where they finish in 9th place on the Points Table – losing 10 out of their 14 matches.

Team India will face Afghanistan in three ODI matches this month on June 13, 17 and 20 at Dharamshala, Lucknow and Chennai. The selectors will keep a close eye on the fitness of both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with a three-match ODI series against England set to take place in the UK next month.

India’s ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

(*Subject to fitness)