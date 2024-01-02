Home

Birmingham City Sack Manager Wayne Rooney Just After 15 Matches In Charge – Check Deets

Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was in charge of Birmingham City for just 83 days

Wayne Rooney was roped in by Birmingham City i October last year. (Image: X)

London: Former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney was sacked on Tuesday from his role as a Birmingham City manager after the club succumbed to their ninth loss in 15 matches in the EFL Championship. Rooney’s sacking comes just after 83 of him being in charge.

