It looks highly unlikely that shooting will find a place in the list of sports for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham despite India’s threat to boycott the event entirely.

CWG CEO David Grevemberg says that the decision to drop shooting was of the host country’s organising committee (Birmingham) and it must be respected. “I think we have been fairly clear of our constitution and the jurisdiction of the host country. The decision to drop shooting is their (Birmingham organising committee) recommendation and it is their decision. They have been very clear where they stand on this,” Grevemberg told The Times of India.

An official announcement in this regard could be made by Thursday when CWG Federation (CGF) president Dame Louise Martin and Grevemberg will meet with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra in New Delhi.

IOA has warned CGF it might skip the games altogether should shooting, an event where Indian contingent has done fairly well over the years, not be shortlisted for CWG 2022. The meeting will discuss India’s threat and other possibilities including organising a separate event for the shooters with the help of international shooting federation.

“There may be some potential opportunities other than the 2022 CWG, like organising a Commonwealth Shooting Championships, which the ISSF (international shooting body) would need to help conduct. Also, this could be discussed for the 2026 Games and beyond,” he said.

Grevemberg doesn’t think boycott should be considered by India. “I am reluctant to think about the possibility of a boycott. I feel we have to respect each other’s views, listen to each other and find solutions together. I don’t think it is a win or lose situation for anyone. We have a constitution and not one nation or one sport is bigger than that. We must respect that,” he said.