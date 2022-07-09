Birmingham: Things became ugly during the Edgbaston Test between India and England when fans started racially abusing players. In less than a week after the Test, Birmingham Police have got a breakthrough in the case. Birmingham Police has confirmed arresting a 32-year-old fan for a “racially aggravated public order offence”.Also Read - Ishant Sharma Reckons Deepak Hooda Will Make Way For Virat Kohli in India's Playing XI For 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

Birmingham Police has also mentioned in their tweet that the fan has been kept in custody for questioning.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," the official handle of Birmingham Police tweeted.

#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning. pic.twitter.com/ROp6PVUsUz — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 8, 2022

“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket,” ECB had tweeted hours after the incident.

On Saturday, India lock horns with England at the same venue in the second T20I. Reports suggest that Birmingham Police is going to deploy personnel in plain clothes to avoid any untoward racist incident.

The 2nd T20I between England and India will be played under the supervision of ‘undercover’ spotters present in the crowd to combat racism. Warwickshire Cricket ground officials will introduce football-style spotters in an effort to combat instances of racist nature.