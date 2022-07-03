LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates: English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season. Just like the matches before, rain can pose threat challenge to a wonderful contest between two sides who are raring to go at each other. Ben Stokes-led English side is high on confidence after an emphatic series win against the World Test Champions New Zealand. On the other hand, a Covid-hit Team India trying to find its feet under the new captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Early Lunch Taken, Play Starts at 5:25 PM IST

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 2nd July (Friday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at night time and 19 degrees Celcius on day 1 according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST (12:30 pm in England). There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Drops an Easy Catch of Ben Stokes, Then Takes a Screamer at Edgbaston During 5th Test- WATCH

Rishabh Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to an imposing 338 for seven on a rain-hit day one of the rescheduled fifth Test. Also Read - Virat Kohli Sledging Jonny Bairstow During 5th Test Gets Twitter Talking | VIRAL POSTS

At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls.

After Rishabh Pant’s knock, the visitors are in a good position against England. Rain delayed the start of the second session by an hour and England were all over India soon after play resumed.

Here are all the live weather updates from ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3