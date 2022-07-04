LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates: English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season. Just like the matches before, rain can pose threat challenge to a wonderful contest between two sides who are raring to go at each other. Ben Stokes-led English side is high on confidence after an emphatic series win against the World Test Champions New Zealand. On the other hand, a Covid-hit Team India trying to find its feet under the new captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 4, Updates: Pujara, Pant Aim to Extend Lead

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 2nd July (Friday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at night time and 19 degrees Celcius on day 1 according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST (12:30 pm in England). There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%. Also Read - England vs India: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow And The Drama Of Cricket

An unbeaten half-century by top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stretched Indias lead to 257 on day three of the Edgbaston Test against England on Sunday. At stumps, India are 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out). Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals Conversation With Ravindra Jadeja During Their 222 Run Massive Stand

Gaining a 132-run lead after Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three in a second session comeback to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106. India will be aware that England have had chased 277, 299 and 296 in their last three games and would need to bat for as long as possible to inch closer to gaining the Pataudi Trophy.

Here are all the live weather updates from ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 4

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Day 4 will start in 40 minutes. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara already completed 50 runs partnership mark. Can India witness another player’s ton today?

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: India never won a match in Edgbaston so far. India is in a good position so far. Will visitors witness another world record?

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Lucky day for Indian batters as there are no chances of Rain during Day 4 India vs England Clash.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: The Indian cricket fans are so excited for today’s game as the visitors are in a strong position.

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Jonny Bairstow Opens Up On His Verbal Spat With Virat Kohli. To read more click on this link:

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: The weather would be mostly cloudy after 9 AM GMT+1 as per the weather reports. Will it affect the game due to bad light?

  • 10:00 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: Will England bowling unit be able to make a comeback?

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: It’s partially cloudy and chilled out there in Birmingham. Edgbaston weather is totally unpredictable as it’s cloudy right now but the sky will get clear after some time as per the weather reports.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: It’s clear now in Birmingham and there are very less chances of rain today at the time of the game, as per the weather reports.

  • 8:08 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, July 4: India was seen in good form so far, if Visitors wants to win this match then Bumrah & co will have to continue this momentum.