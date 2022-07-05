LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates: English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season. Just like the matches before, rain can pose threat challenge to a wonderful contest between two sides who are raring to go at each other. Ben Stokes-led English side is high on confidence after an emphatic series win against the World Test Champions New Zealand. On the other hand, a Covid-hit Team India trying to find its feet under the new captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Star For Hosts on Day 4; England Need 119 Runs to Draw Test Series

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 2nd July (Friday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at night time and 19 degrees Celcius on day 1 according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST (12:30 pm in England). There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match Day 4: Root-Bairstow Put England on Top at Stumps; Hosts Need 119 Runs to Win

An unbeaten half-century by top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stretched Indias lead to 257 on day three of the Edgbaston Test against England on Sunday. At stumps, India are 125/3 in 45 overs, with Pujara stitching an unbeaten stand of 50 with Rishabh Pant (30 not out). Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Faces Flak For Bad DRS Review Against Joe Root During 5th Test at Edgbaston | VIRAL POSTS

Gaining a 132-run lead after Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah scalped three in a second session comeback to bowl out England for 284 in 61.3 overs, with Jonny Bairstow making a belligerent 106. India will be aware that England have had chased 277, 299 and 296 in their last three games and would need to bat for as long as possible to inch closer to gaining the Pataudi Trophy.

Here are all the live weather updates from ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5