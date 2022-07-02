LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates: English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season. Just like the matches before, rain can pose threat challenge to a wonderful contest between two sides who are raring to go at each other. Ben Stokes-led English side is high on confidence after an emphatic series win against the World Test Champions New Zealand. On the other hand, a Covid-hit Team India trying to find its feet under the new captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - IND vs ENG: 'Spider-man' To 'Pantastic', Delhi Capitals Go All Out In Praise Of Rishabh Pant

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 2nd July (Friday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at night time and 19 degrees Celcius on day 1 according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST (12:30 pm in England). There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Netizens Slam Michael Vaughan Over Tweet on Rishabh Pant's Breathtaking Century

Rishabh Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to an imposing 338 for seven on a rain-hit day one of the rescheduled fifth Test. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals His Talk With Ravindra Jadeja Before Ton Against England

At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting off 163) as the duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off 239 balls.

After Rishabh Pant’s knock, the visitors are in a good position against England. Rain delayed the start of the second session by an hour and England were all over India soon after play resumed.

Here are all the live weather updates from ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2

Live Updates

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: According to the weather reports there is drizzling in Birmingham but the rain will likely stop at the time of the game.

  • 1:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: It’s drizzling out there in Birmingham. Again the bad news for cricket fans. According to our weather reports, the drizzling will continue for some time.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: We do not have an update now. The last we heard from Birmingham was 30 minutes back and it was cloudy. Hopefully, play starts on time.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Was Pant’s century the best-ever innings by an Indian wicketkeeper on foreign soil? He took a liking for most English bowlers on a strip that was assisting pacers. What a knock, he has truly put India in command.

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: As per the weather reports the rain will start at 7:54 (GMT+1) in Birmingham.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: There is a 90 per cent the chance of rain at Birmingham. Currently, it’s 13 Celsius in Edgbaston.

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: There are chances of Rain over there will the Day 2 game be delayed due to rain?


  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: It’s clear now in Birmingham, but after the sun rises the clouds will again come.

  • 8:04 AM IST

    LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant was unbreakable at Day1’s game with Ravindra Jadeja. Pant was picked up by England bowlers but Jadeja is still in the game, will Jadeja cross the 100 runs mark?