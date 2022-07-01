LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates: English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season. Just like the matches before, rain can pose threat challenge to a wonderful contest between two sides who are raring to go at each other. Ben Stokes-led English side is high on confidence after an emphatic series win against the World Test Champions New Zealand. On the other hand, a Covid-hit Team India trying to find its feet under the new captain Jasprit Bumrah.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 1st July (Friday) will be 11 degrees Celcius at night time and 19 degrees Celcius on day 1 according to weather.com. There are 77-83 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Ireland and the match will start at 3:00 pm IST (12:30 pm in England). There are 75% chances of rainfall in the daytime and 12% at night. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%.

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting here on Friday.

India were leading the five-match series 2-1 when multiple COVID-19 cases in their camp led to the postponement of the final game which was a part of the World Test Championship.

Nine months have passed since and a lot of water has flown through the Thames with the then captain Virat Kohli relinquishing Test captaincy. His successor, Rohit Sharma, is missing out on this game after testing positive for COVID-19.

