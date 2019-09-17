Eyeing to make a comeback in India’s Test playing XI during the upcoming home series against South Africa, premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin turned 33 on Tuesday. With his guile, skill and unmatched cricketing sense, Ashwin has carved a niche for himself in India’s rich legacy of spinners which boasted off some renowned names like – Erapalli Prasanna, Bishen Singh Bedi, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Born on September 17, 1986, in Chennai, Ashwin has lately struggled to cement his place in India’s playing XI across all formats of the game. His exclusion from Team India’s playing XI against West Indies not only grabbed eyeballs but also put a question mark over his future as team’s first-choice bowler. However, known to change the cricketing narrative with his audacious style of play – Ashwin is expected to bounce back during the Test series versus Proteas given his ability to run-through gritty batting orders in the sub-continent conditions.

From making waves in Tamil Nadu’s domestic circuit to claiming the numero uno spot in ICC Test bowlers’ rankings, Ashwin has enjoyed an enormous amount of success with the ball and has bamboozled the best batters around the world. His impressive record of 342 wickets in 65 Tests, at an average of 25.44 presents a strong testimony to his calibre as the world’s leading spinner. Ashwin also has 150 scalps to his name from 111 ODIs while donning the coloured outfit for the national side.

Since making his Test debut for India in 2011 against West Indies, the lanky spinner achieved many milestones in his illustrious career. From claiming a five-wicket haul on his Test debut, Ashwin went on to become the fastest bowler in the world to reach the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. He has also played a pivotal role in making India the top-ranked Test team in the world. For his fabulous cricketing achievements, the world body of cricket – ICC adjudged him ‘Cricketer of the Year’ and ‘Test Player of the Year’ in December 2016.

Test wicket No. 100 ✅

Test wicket No. 200 ✅

Test wicket No. 300 ✅

Happy Birthday @ashwinravi99 🎉🎉 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7xJB4JQ8Bz — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019

3️⃣4️⃣2️⃣ Test wickets

1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ ODI wickets

2️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ T20 wickets Happy birthday to Ravi Ashwin! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/PPRajrdzcC — ICC (@ICC) September 17, 2019



Here are Ashwin’s top 5 records in international cricket —

1. Ashwin is the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in Test cricket. He scaled the landmark in his 18th Test match, bettering the former record of legendary Prasanna. Prasanna took 20 Test matches to claim 100 Test scalps.

2. Ashwin has six ‘Man of the Series’ awards under his belt in Test cricket. He beat Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to achieve the magnificent feat. Apart from this, he is only the fourth Indian cricketer to bag ‘Man of the Match’ in the debut Test after Narendra Hirwani, Praveen Amre and R.P. Singh.

3. Ashwin is also the only cricketer from India to achieve the “brilliant double” of scoring – a Test hundred and picking up five wickets in the same match. He has done this twice so far in his 8-year-long international career. Both times, West Indies were at the receiving end of Ashwin special.

4. In December 2012, Ashwin completed 500 runs and 50 wickets in Tests. He became the third cricketer in the world to achieve that feat. Australia’s Jack Gregory and England’s Ian Botham have also completed the fabulous double in merely 11 Tests.

5. Ashwin is the fastest bowler to breach the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. He took just 54 Tests to complete the feat, he is ahead of the likes of Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Glenn McGrath in the famed list.