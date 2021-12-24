New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra turned 24 on Friday and social media was flooded with fans and supporters from all walks of life sending him birthday wishes.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Gold an Opportunity to Broaden Athletics Footprints in India: Sebastian Coe

On Friday afternoon, Chopra shared a 42-second video on Twitter thanking everyone for their wishes.

Thank you all for your warm wishes 😊 pic.twitter.com/CEehuK4S5z — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) December 24, 2021



“Thank you all for your warm wishes,” he said.

Indian women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal tweeted:

Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1 . Wish u a great year ahead . pic.twitter.com/w7PYXPGlZi — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) December 24, 2021

“Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1. Wish u a great year ahead.”

London 2012 bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt wrote on Twitter:

, “Happy birthday to Olympic gold medallist and India’s darling, younger brother Neeraj Chopra.”

Wrestler Sonam Malik took to Twitter and wrote: “Many Many Happy returns of the day @Neeraj_chopra1 Sir.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that

“the son of Haryana” has made India proud with his javelin throw at the Olympic Games. He said he wished Neeraj Chopra always remains happy and has a long life.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished Chopra good health and long life. Industrialist Naveen Jindal also extended his wishes to the star athlete. “Keep shining and making India proud. Have a great year ahead,” the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited added.

IPL team Delhi Capitals also wished Neeraj Chopra, calling him the “man of 2021”. It shared an image of Neeraj celebrating after one of his throws at the Tokyo Games.

“And of course, happy birthday to you @Neeraj_chopra1 (Partying face Dizzy symbol),” tweeted the sport’s governing body World Athletics, which featured tips by Chopra for budding javelin throwers on this occasion.